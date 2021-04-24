Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $2,332,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

