Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $123.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.27.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $95.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.5% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 99,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

