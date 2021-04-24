Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.33-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of BDN opened at $13.22 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.