Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $26.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CCL. Truist raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upgraded Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.29.

NYSE CCL opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after buying an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,387,000 after buying an additional 1,224,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after buying an additional 1,541,652 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,866,000 after buying an additional 1,792,813 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

