Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.49 or 0.00269645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004037 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00023903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,005.94 or 0.99738109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.24 or 0.00627339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.10 or 0.01003565 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

