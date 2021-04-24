33,200 Shares in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Purchased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 105,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BIOLASE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.98.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%. The company had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

