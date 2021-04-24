Piscataqua Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 412 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $287.72 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $164.09 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.