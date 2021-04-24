CFO4Life Group LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $68.34 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

