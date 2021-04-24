McGuire Investment Group LLC Invests $207,000 in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

NYSE:INSP opened at $227.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.59 and a 200-day moving average of $192.72. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -98.14 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

