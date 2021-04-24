Private Ocean LLC Has $94,000 Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 934.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WOOD stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

