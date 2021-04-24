Private Ocean LLC Has $63,000 Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 439.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 429,140 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,996,000. CX Institutional grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 17,325.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 144,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 143,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

