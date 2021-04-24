Private Ocean LLC Invests $29,000 in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000.

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.