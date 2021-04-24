Reach (LON:RCH) Trading Up 1.4%

Reach plc (LON:RCH) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 224.50 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 215.50 ($2.82). Approximately 338,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,236,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Reach in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a market cap of £672.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 215.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 173.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 4.26 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Reach Company Profile (LON:RCH)

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

