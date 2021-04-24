Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Trading 7.7% Higher

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD) shares shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.69 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). 4,888,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,114% from the average session volume of 220,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,836.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £2.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.03.

About Real Good Food (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and export sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Cake Decoration, and Food Ingredients. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors brand.

