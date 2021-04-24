Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Down 3.2%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.91. 131,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 228,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

The company has a market capitalization of C$405.00 million and a P/E ratio of -74.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.98.

About Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

