Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.71. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSQPF shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

