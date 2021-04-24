Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $92.15 and last traded at $91.95, with a volume of 15503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.508 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.32.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.28.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

