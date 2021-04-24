OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Shares Down 1.3%

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered OC Oerlikon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

