Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) to Issue Dividend of $1.32 on May 13th

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.3197 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Redburn Partners downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Akzo Nobel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.