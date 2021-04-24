WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $304,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 52.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.65. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

