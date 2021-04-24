Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSR. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $947.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

