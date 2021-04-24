Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Plumas Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

