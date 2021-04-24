Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (SHIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on May 14th

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tufton Oceanic Assets stock opened at GBX 1.06 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.95. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a one year low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1.06 ($0.01).

