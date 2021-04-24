Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SKX. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

