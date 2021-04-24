Roth Capital Boosts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $380.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.00.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $330.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.25, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.33.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Analysts predict that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

