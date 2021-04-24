Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target to $21.50

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CLSA began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.71.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 376.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 101.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

