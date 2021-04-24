Core Laboratories Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend payment by 87.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

