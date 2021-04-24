First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,336,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after buying an additional 25,388 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.80 and a 12 month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

