Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Luminex were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth about $14,662,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Luminex by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 559,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,747,000 after acquiring an additional 451,620 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,045,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $36.71 on Friday. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

LMNX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

