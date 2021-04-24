Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $752,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,897,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,296,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 720,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 649,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $75.35 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average is $72.27.

