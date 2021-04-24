Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

