Morgan Stanley Raises Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $45.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $46.62.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. Spirit Realty Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 39.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1,080.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 83,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 576,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.