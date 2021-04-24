Mizuho Raises Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target to $65.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.13.

TRNO opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after purchasing an additional 435,011 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,055 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,477,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 99,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $42,726,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

