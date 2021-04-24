Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.
Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87.
In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,708,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,963 shares of company stock worth $8,600,131. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
