Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,708,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,963 shares of company stock worth $8,600,131. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

