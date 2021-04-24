United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $180.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UPS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.32.

Shares of UPS opened at $178.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $181.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

