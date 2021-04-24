VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Raised to $180.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VMware’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair lowered VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.58.

VMW stock opened at $165.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,559 shares of company stock worth $22,334,165 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in VMware by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in VMware by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

