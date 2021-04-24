Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $301,006,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after purchasing an additional 753,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $67,340,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,675,000 after purchasing an additional 509,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $117.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $118.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

