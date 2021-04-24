International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 499,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,489,000 after acquiring an additional 229,293 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $66.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

