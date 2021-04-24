George Orban Sells 3,250 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50.

George Orban also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ross Stores alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total value of $412,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $400,887.50.

On Wednesday, March 31st, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $390,552.50.

On Friday, March 26th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $390,390.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.31, for a total value of $400,757.50.

ROST opened at $128.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.36, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $130.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.