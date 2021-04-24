Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires New Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.