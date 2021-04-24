Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 177 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

