Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Cognex by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Cognex by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $85.67 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

