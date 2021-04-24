NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $467,000 Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

PTNQ stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.