Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $80.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.56.

WRB stock opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,981,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 224,753 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

