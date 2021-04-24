600 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,510,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,130 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,741,404,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HDFC Bank by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,648,000 after buying an additional 1,087,765 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,310,000 after buying an additional 625,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,485,000 after buying an additional 1,065,245 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

