Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $115.55 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $1,812,332.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 over the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

