1,763 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021


Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCN. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

