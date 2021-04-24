350 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,467,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 87,838 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,232,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,165,000 after buying an additional 45,732 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $128,351,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 27,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 207,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock opened at $134.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

