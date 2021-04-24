666 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $110,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,139,000 after acquiring an additional 170,838 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after acquiring an additional 165,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,392,000 after acquiring an additional 163,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

