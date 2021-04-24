Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 99 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional increased its position in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.29.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $595.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.51. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $299.62 and a 52 week high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.